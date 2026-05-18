Suman criticizes modern standup vulgarity, returns with 'Shekhar Tonite'

Suman says comedians reuse obscene jokes

Suman, who's judged shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, pointed out that "the jokes are so obscene and double-meaning because there is no originality."

He misses the clever writing from older shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh or Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

He also noticed that many comics now recycle jokes or borrow punchlines, adding that what gets popular really depends on what audiences choose to watch.