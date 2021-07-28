'Ashwatthama': Suniel Shetty to star opposite Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan?

Suniel Shetty might star in Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are set to work together, for the first time, in the movie, The Immortal Ashwatthama. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the superhero flick is apparently inspired by Ashwatthama from The Mahabharata. According to recent reports, the URI: The Surgical Strike director is planning to rope in Suniel Shetty for a pivotal role. Will he be a possible villain?

Shetty has shown 'keen interest in coming on board'

The upcoming movie will reportedly be among "the costliest films" in Bollywood and it will feature "a huge ensemble." "Recently, director Aditya Dhar initiated a conversation with Suniel Shetty for a very important role in the film, and the actor too has shown keen interest in coming on board. The talks are in very nascent stages at the moment," a source informed Pinkvilla.

Netizens 'super excited' to see their 'Action King' on screen

Fans have been missing the Phir Hera Pheri actor in action. Hence, as soon as they heard about these reports, netizens couldn't keep calm. While many commented, "super excited," a user wrote, "What's more you need?? Suniel Shetty and Vicky Kaushal In A Frame." Another fan said, "Action King @SunielVShetty Sir is Coming!" Shetty will next be seen in Hera Pheri 3.

But, who is Ashwatthama?

Ashwatthama, son of guru Dronacharya, fought bravely for the Kauravas against the Pandavas during the Kurukshetra War. According to Hindu mythology, the great warrior was granted an immortal life by Lord Shiva, but was cursed to have a lifetime of sorrow and misery.

The shooting of 'Ashwatthama' will begin in September

The Immortal Ashwatthama is going to be a big project and will reportedly be shot in India, Iceland and UAE. Earlier reports had claimed that the film's shooting will kickstart in September, and it'll be "a five-month marathon schedule" till next year. As post-production will require time, the sci-fi movie can hit the theaters only in 2023. Its first poster was released in January.

For now, Kaushal and Khan are busy with other projects

Meanwhile, both Khan and Kaushal are busy with other projects, apart from this ambitious venture. The Kedarnath actress will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, alongside superstars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She might also star in another Rai-backed film, Nakhrewali. And Kaushal, on the other hand, will appear in Sam Bahadur biopic and Mr. Lele, opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.