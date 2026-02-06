Suniel Shetty reveals he was offered 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'
Suniel Shetty just shared that he was all set to play a key role in Aditya Dhar's ambitious film The Immortal Ashwatthama, alongside Vicky Kaushal.
"I was to play a role in Aditya's Ashwatthama," he said, but the project was dropped after everything was signed because of budget issues.
Why was the film dropped?
The film had plans for an epic four-month shoot across India, the UAE, and Iceland. But by 2024, costs went way over what Indian studios could handle, so Dhar had to call it off.
Shetty admitted he felt a twinge of regret about missing out after watching Dhar's latest movie Dhurandhar.
Shetty's thoughts on 'Dhurandhar'
Shetty called Dhurandhar "mind-blowing" and loved its nearly four-hour runtime—he thinks binge-watchers will be into it.
He also praised Ranveer Singh's performance as even more impressive than Akshaye Khanna's.
And for anyone interested: Dhurandhar 2 is dropping March 2026.