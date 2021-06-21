Has Ahan Shetty bagged an Akshay Kumar-starrer? No, clarifies Akshay

Ahan Shetty has already bagged two more projects?

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan is set to make his debut with Milan Luthria's Tadap, alongside Tara Sutaria. And now, he has also been roped in for Bhushan Kumar's Aashiqui 3 and an Akshay Kumar-led movie, some recent reports stated. However, Akshay took to Twitter to quell rumors of him being a part of any venture featuring Ahan. "10/10 on FAKE news scale!," he said.

Details

Ahan was to star opposite Akshay in a Sajid Nadiadwala-project

As per a report in Pinkvilla, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who is launching Ahan in Tadap, is also backing the film featuring the debutant alongside the Airlift actor. Without revealing any details, a source said, "The project is in the planning stage and Sajid has come up with a story that demands for this unique star-cast." After this news surfaced, Akshay quickly refuted these claims.

Twitter Post

10/10 on FAKE news scale!, Akshay busts 'Pinkvilla' report

Movie

The debutant will reportedly play lead role in 'Aashiqui 3'

Even if this movie isn't happening with Akshay, it's still raining projects for Ahan. After Aditya Roy Kapur, it's reportedly his turn to show his Aashiqui side to viewers. According to a report in ETimes, Bhushan was stunned after watching the rushes of Tadap, and hence signed Ahan for this big role. However, other cast members are yet to be finalized.

About

'Tadap' is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film

Back to Tadap, the Luthria-directorial will release on September 24. The romantic action drama is a Hindi remake of a Telugu movie, RX 100, which was a huge success at the box-office. Most of its shooting was done in Mumbai and Mussoorie. The Baadshaho director, while talking about the film, told IANS, "It is a love saga which will leave the audience surprised."

Roles

Ahan will most likely play a villager in 'Tadap'

After looking at the posters, which were released by Akshay and Ajay Devgn, one can say that Ahan's character looks pretty intense and nothing like those chocolate lover boys of Bollywood! Going by the RX 100 storyline, he'll play a villager, who falls for a politician's daughter (Sutaria). Its shooting wrapped up in March. The movie is expected to have high dose of action.