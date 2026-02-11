Suniel Shetty visits Mahakal temple post-'Border 2' success Entertainment Feb 11, 2026

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty stopped by the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal, following the success of his son Ahan Shetty's debut film Border 2.

He told reporters, "I never thought I would come back here again in just 20 days," and shared, "I wished everyone good health. Our film Border has been released, and it's doing very well... My goal is always to continue doing the right work."