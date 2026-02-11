Suniel Shetty visits Mahakal temple post-'Border 2' success
Bollywood star Suniel Shetty stopped by the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal, following the success of his son Ahan Shetty's debut film Border 2.
He told reporters, "I never thought I would come back here again in just 20 days," and shared, "I wished everyone good health. Our film Border has been released, and it's doing very well... My goal is always to continue doing the right work."
More about 'Border 2'
Released on January 23, Border 2 is a war-drama based on the 1971 India-Pakistan War and highlights teamwork between India's Army, Navy, and Air Force.
The movie features Shetty's son Ahan making his acting debut alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.
For Shetty, this temple visit was all about gratitude—for both family milestones and career highs.