Entertainment

Happy to do diverse roles despite comedic baggage: Sunil Grover

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 02:13 pm
Happy to do diverse roles despite comedic baggage: Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover's new web series 'Sunflower' to release on June 11

Through his last offering Tandav, actor Sunil Grover gave a peek into his versatility as a performer, something he hopes will continue with the upcoming web series Sunflower. "It is a new world for me. I feel grateful for the experiences that I have received in this lifetime. I am enjoying this new phase," the 43-year-old actor said in an interview.

In this article

Sunil has portrayed some popular characters on TV

Sunil Grover as Dr. Mashoor Gulati in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Known as one of television's favorite funnymen with popular characters like Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi, and Dr. Mashoor Gulati to his credit, Sunil has in the past explored his dramatic side on the big screen in Gabbar is Back, Baaghi, and Pataakha. "In TV, when a character works, you end up doing it for years," the actor said.

Comedy roles

It is challenging to break an image: Sunil

Sunil said he is happy that the audiences welcomed him taking up diverse roles, despite his comedic baggage. "What I did earlier wasn't planned because I started with something else and I went into something else. I come with so much comedic baggage of so many years. It is challenging to break that sort of image. People have accepted me," he added.

Sunflower

'Sunflower' will start streaming on ZEE5 from June 11

Sunil is looking forward to the release of Sunflower, which is slated to start streaming on ZEE5 from June 11. Billed as a situational crime-comedy, the series revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower which is filled with quirky characters. The eight-episode series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and Vikas Bahl's banner Good Co.

Further details

My character Sonu has many moods and shades: Sunil

Sunil, who plays the character of Sonu, said, "Playing yet another complex character like Sonu was the most challenging part of the show. Sonu has many moods and shades. Sometimes he is a loner, sometimes he is out in public." Directed by Vikas Bahl and Rahul Sengupta, the show also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, and Mukul Chadda.

Share this timeline
