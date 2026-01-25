Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' races to ₹66.5cr in just 2 days
Border 2, the action-packed sequel to the original Border, is off to a flying start.
Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, the film brings the heroics of the 1971 India-Pakistan War back to the big screen.
Released on January 23, 2026, it's already drawing big crowds.
In numbers:
The film kicked off with ₹30-32 crore on day one and jumped up to ₹40.59 crore on day two—an increase of up to 26%.
That puts its two-day net total at around ₹66.5 crore (with worldwide earnings close to ₹95 crore).
Impressively, Border 2 has already recovered about a quarter of its massive ₹275 crore budget.
Should you watch it?
If you're into high-energy war dramas or want a dose of nostalgia from the original Border, this one's worth catching in theaters.
With strong early numbers and a cast packed with fan favorites, Border 2 is shaping up as one of Sunny Deol's biggest hits yet.