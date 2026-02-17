Sunny Deol's 'Gabru' gets new release date
Entertainment
Sunny Deol's next film, Gabru, has shifted its release date to May 8, 2026—so fans will have to wait a bit longer.
Directed by Shashank Udapurkar, this drama marks a change from Deol's usual action-packed roles in Gadar and Border.
New release date and cast of film
Gabru will hit theaters across India on May 8.
The cast features Simran, Prit Kamani, and more.
Film explores themes of courage, identity
With music by Mithoon and lyrics from Sayeed Quadri and others, Gabru explores themes like courage and identity.
Deol told ANI that Gabru is a film that is very close to his heart.