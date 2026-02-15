Sunny Leone supports Mouni Roy after actor speaks on harassment

Roy shared on Instagram that two elderly men on stage made lewd comments, gestures, and called her names. Even after she politely asked them to stop, they threw roses at her—and no one from the organizers stepped in to help.

Afterward, Roy posted that she was "disgusted" and said she was "humiliated" and "traumatized."

She wrote that "We are artists trying to earn an honest living" and asked what these men would do if it happened to their daughters or sisters, but made it clear—this is not acceptable.