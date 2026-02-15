Sunny Leone supports Mouni Roy after actor speaks on harassment
Mouni Roy recently spoke out about being harassed at an event in Karnal, Haryana, saying she felt "humiliated" and "traumatized" when men touched her waist for photos despite her asking them to stop.
Sunny Leone publicly supported Roy, saying she's proud of her for taking a stand and reminding everyone that this behavior isn't okay.
Roy shared the entire incident on Instagram
Roy shared on Instagram that two elderly men on stage made lewd comments, gestures, and called her names.
Even after she politely asked them to stop, they threw roses at her—and no one from the organizers stepped in to help.
Roy asked what these men would do if it happened
Afterward, Roy posted that she was "disgusted" and said she was "humiliated" and "traumatized."
She wrote that "We are artists trying to earn an honest living" and asked what these men would do if it happened to their daughters or sisters, but made it clear—this is not acceptable.