Supreme Court to hear Fernandez plea in ₹200cr money laundering

ED alleges Fernandez accepted gifts

The Enforcement Directorate says Fernandez accepted pricey gifts from Chandrashekhar and kept in touch with him, even knowing about his criminal past.

Chandrashekhar is accused of scamming over ₹200 crore using fake identities and calls, with the money allegedly funneled through shell companies.

Fernandez had once asked to become an approver but withdrew her request after ED objected, and now the trial has officially started.