Supreme Court to hear Fernandez plea in ₹200cr money laundering
The Supreme Court is set to hear Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's challenge against a Delhi court's decision to frame charges against her in a ₹200 crore money laundering case. The case centers around alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
The judges agreed to take it up quickly after Fernandez's lawyer said the charges don't hold up.
ED alleges Fernandez accepted gifts
The Enforcement Directorate says Fernandez accepted pricey gifts from Chandrashekhar and kept in touch with him, even knowing about his criminal past.
Chandrashekhar is accused of scamming over ₹200 crore using fake identities and calls, with the money allegedly funneled through shell companies.
Fernandez had once asked to become an approver but withdrew her request after ED objected, and now the trial has officially started.