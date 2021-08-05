Suriya signs four-movie deal with Amazon Prime, releasing from September

Aug 05, 2021

Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' will also premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video

Tamil superstar Suriya has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video to release his upcoming movies directly on the digital platform. The actor announced today that his production house, 2D Entertainment, has signed a four-movie deal with the streamer. "Dear all! Four beautiful stories will be told every month, starting September! Need all your wishes and support! Stay safe!! @2D_ENTPVTLTD @PrimeVideoIN," he wrote on Twitter.

Details

Success of 'Soorarai Pootru' is the reason behind this deal

Suriya's partnership with Amazon Prime Video has been successful, as his previous movies premiered on this platform and turned out to be hits. This is the major reason behind signing this deal. Talking about the same, he said in a statement, "This association comes on the back of the incredible love that 2D Entertainment's Soorarai Pottru and Ponmangal Vandhal received from audiences worldwide."

Projects

The four upcoming films are scheduled from September to December

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum is the first film that will premiere in September. It's about raising bulls and breaking barriers. The second is Udanpirappe, releasing in October. It's a story about sibling love and their emotions. Then, Jai Bhim, starring Suriya as lawyer, will stream in November. Lastly, in December, Oh My doG will premiere and it's about a boy and dog's bond.

Twitter Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news with movie posters

Case

Suriya might face legal battle over 'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi remake

As mentioned earlier, the 46-year-old had announced a Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment. Recent update is that the Madras High Court has directed a stay on the remake. According to reports, the original was produced under Suriya's banner and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment and the duo had apparently planned to make the Hindi version together. But that didn't happen.

Quote

'2D Entertainment sold rights without Sikhya's consent'

Informing about the stay, a source told TOI, "Apparently, 2D Entertainment selling the rights to Abundantia Entertainment without Sikhya's consent and not fulfilling obligations under the original agreement between them led to Sikhya making the move." The film is based on Simply Fly—A Deccan Odyssey.

Next Release

Meanwhile, Suriya is set to appear in Mani Ratnam's 'Navarasa'

Other than Amazon Prime, the Kaappaan star is also involved with Netflix. Mani Ratnam's anthology series, Navarasa, starring him, is set to premiere on the streaming giant tomorrow. His part is titled Guitar Kambi Mele Nindru, which has been helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The series is set to feature nine stories by nine directors about nine emotions. And Suriya's portion deals with love.