Suriya and Krishnan's 'Karuppu' hits 68cr India weekend 147cr worldwide Entertainment May 18, 2026

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's new fantasy action film, Karuppu, is off to a roaring start.

Released on May 15 and directed by RJ Balaji, it pulled in ₹68 crore net in India during its first weekend and has already hit ₹147 crore worldwide.

Even after the weekend buzz, Monday brought in another solid ₹10.79 crore at home.