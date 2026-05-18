Suriya and Krishnan's 'Karuppu' hits 68cr India weekend 147cr worldwide
Entertainment
Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's new fantasy action film, Karuppu, is off to a roaring start.
Released on May 15 and directed by RJ Balaji, it pulled in ₹68 crore net in India during its first weekend and has already hit ₹147 crore worldwide.
Even after the weekend buzz, Monday brought in another solid ₹10.79 crore at home.
'Karuppu' beats Suriya's earlier blockbusters
Karuppu didn't just post a strong weekend gross for Tamil cinema this year; it also beat the lifetime collections of Suriya's earlier blockbusters like Kanguva and Etharkkum Thunindhavan.
The huge support from Tamil audiences made it happen, and even Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay extended "his heartfelt wishes and congratulations" to the team.
This one's a major milestone for both Suriya and Kollywood!