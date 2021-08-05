Home / News / Entertainment News / South superstar Suriya inks four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video
South superstar Suriya inks four-film deal with Amazon Prime Video

Tamil cinema superstar Suriya on Thursday signed an exclusive deal with Amazon Prime Video under which his four upcoming movies will be released directly on the streaming platform. As part of the pact, the next four Tamil movies from Suriya's production company 2D Entertainment will premiere on Amazon Prime Video over the next four months.

Thrilled to take this partnership a step further: Suriya

Suriya, the founder of 2D Entertainment, who has earlier collaborated with the streamer on films like Ponmangal Vandhal and Soorarai Pottru, said that he is thrilled to take this partnership a step further. "The past year has been transformative. Given unprecedented circumstances, we innovated on different models of release. Amazon emerged as the chosen streaming service for 2D's latest film launches," he said.

The previous films found resonance across the world: Suriya

"From Ponmangal Vandhal to Soorarai Pottru, these beautiful tales found audiences and resonance not just in India, but across the world," Suriya said in a statement. The line-up of films includes Jai Bhim, a legal drama also starring Prakash Raj, family drama Udanpirappe, children's film Oh My doG, and satirical drama Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum.

Amazon's local language movies broke viewership records in one year

"This association comes on the back of the incredible love that 2D Entertainment's Soorarai Pottru and Ponmangal Vandhal received from audiences worldwide," Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video, said. Subramaniam said in the last one year, the streamer's local language movies have broken viewership records to register 50% of audiences outside their home state.

20% of audiences were among international viewers: Subramaniam

"International viewers accounted for up to 20% of total audiences of local language direct-to-service films," Subramaniam said. "We are thrilled to lead the charge by enabling great, home-grown, local language stories find audiences across the world, made possible because of our strong relationship with creative powerhouses such as 2D Entertainment," he said.

