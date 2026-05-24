Suriya reveals 'Karuppu' climax song shot 5 months after edit
Suriya just shared that making Karuppu wasn't exactly smooth sailing: budget issues meant the team had to film the big climax song five months after editing was already done!
He opened up about these challenges at a Chennai press event, saying, "We had to shoot the climax song five months after locking the edit and add a song for Karuppasamy despite financial hurdles."
Despite all this, Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and stars Suriya as Karuppuswamy, with Balaji playing the villain.
The movie even drops a hint about a possible sequel with a teased Karuppu vs Vellai face-off.
'Karuppu' over ₹133cr, nears ₹218cr worldwide
Even with those hurdles, Karuppu is crushing it at the box office: over ₹133 crore in India in just nine days and nearly ₹218 crore worldwide.
The music by Sai Abhyankkar has been getting lots of love too, adding to the film's buzz.