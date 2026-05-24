Suriya reveals 'Karuppu' climax song shot 5 months after edit Entertainment May 24, 2026

Suriya just shared that making Karuppu wasn't exactly smooth sailing: budget issues meant the team had to film the big climax song five months after editing was already done!

He opened up about these challenges at a Chennai press event, saying, "We had to shoot the climax song five months after locking the edit and add a song for Karuppasamy despite financial hurdles."

Despite all this, Karuppu is directed by RJ Balaji and stars Suriya as Karuppuswamy, with Balaji playing the villain.

The movie even drops a hint about a possible sequel with a teased Karuppu vs Vellai face-off.