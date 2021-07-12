It's official! Suriya-led 'Soorarai Pottru' is being remade in Hindi

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 01:59 pm

Suriya played the lead in 'Soorarai Pottru' that released last year

Suriya Sivakumar's highly acclaimed film, Soorarai Pottru, is set to have an official Hindi remake. It will be directed by Sudha Kongara, who helmed the original, and will be backed by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment. Trade analyst/film critic Joginder Tuteja confirmed the news on Twitter. While the director is set, there has been no revelation regarding the star cast.

Twitter Post

Here's what Tuteja announced on Twitter

Quote

This has to be a pan India film, says Suriya

Suriya expressed happiness at this development. In a statement, he said, "From the minute I heard this story I felt this has to be a pan India film because the soul of it was such. It gives me immense pleasure to partner with Abundantia Entertainment." Notably, the movie was dubbed in Malayalam, Kannada, while its Telugu-dubbed version was renamed as Aakasam Nee Haddhu Raa.

Update

Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan might play the lead

Though the star cast hasn't been decided yet, reports say Malhotra has shortlisted a few Bollywood actors. Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Akshay Kumar, and Hrithik Roshan are his top choices. As of now, the makers are looking at their availability and schedules. To note, Suriya was terrific as Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara, and stepping into his shoes definitely won't be an easy task.

Quote

Kongara: 'Looking forward to telling this amazing story in Hindi'

Kongara, who has earlier helmed Saala Khadoos (2016), is aboard to recreate her Tamil movie. Talking about the remake and how the storyline impressed her, she said, "I'm grateful for all the love we have received so far and look forward to telling this unique and amazing story in Hindi. I hope this official Hindi remake also gets the same love as the original."

Story

To recall, the movie was based on a real story

For now, she is working on the Hindi script of the film, reports say. Soorarai Pottru released on November 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime, also starring Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and R Madhavan (as narrator). Inspired by the book Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey by GR Gopinath, the movie is based on the author's life who launched a low-cost airline, Air Deccan, in India.

Details

Achievements: Ranked third on IMDb list, had entered Oscar race

Releasing it on OTT broke many hearts, but the film garnered amazing reviews nonetheless. In fact, it joined the Oscar race under several categories. In May, the drama venture earned third-position in IMDb's (Internet Movie Database) Top 1000 list, getting a solid rating of 9.1. It came right after great classics like The Shawshank Redemption and The Godfather, rated 9.3 and 9.2, respectively.