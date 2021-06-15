Home / News / Entertainment News / Bandra apartment, where Sushant breathed his last, up for rent
Entertainment

Bandra apartment, where Sushant breathed his last, up for rent

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 03:30 pm
Bandra apartment, where Sushant breathed his last, up for rent
Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing Bandra apartment is up for rent

The sea-facing apartment in Bandra, where Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead under mysterious circumstances, is up for rent again. Its owners have put up an advertisement claiming that the house is open for lease, exactly a year after his tragic demise. Reports claim that while the Kedarnath actor paid Rs. 4.5L as rent, the current lease stands at Rs. 4L per month.

In this article
Information

The actor had rented the apartment for 36 months

Rajput had rented the apartment in December 2019, and was to stay till 2022, as per his tenant agreement. According to a celebrity broker, the property isn't getting many queries, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Because of the pandemic, the property hasn't received that many inquiries. The few interested buyers who have showed up have always inquired about Sushant Singh Rajput," the broker added.

Details

Owners hope Rajput's death will not affect the deal

Rajput lived with his pal Siddharth Pithani, who is languishing in the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau, and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, in that Mont Blanc apartment. For now, a realty firm is looking after the two-storied property. Understandably, owners hope that Rajput's death would not affect tenants' decisions. They believe that the house is perfect for those who like "vibrations and the scenic view."

Post

Rajput's sister Meetu wrote an emotional post on death anniversary

Yesterday was the first death anniversary of the skilled actor. His sister Meetu Singh marked this sad day by expressing her emotions, alongside a photo, on Instagram. The picture showed three of his sisters, sitting beside Rajput's photo, and conducting a puja for his soul. Several Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Chakraborty, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor also remembered him on social media.

Instagram Post

This is the heartbreaking Instagram post by Rajput's sister

Update

Law student files complaint with NHRC mentioning Rajput's 'unnatural' death

On a related note, a law student filed a new complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday, seeking a fair investigation. The complaint stated the actor's demise was "unnatural," and he was a victim of "nepotism." Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also confirmed that investigation in Rajput's death case is ongoing, and "all aspects of the case are being looked into meticulously."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Shahid gets his heroine in Tripti Dimri for Sujoy Ghosh-directorial

Latest News

SAD protest outside Punjab CM's house; Sukhbir Singh Badal detained

India

'Medicine from the Sky': Telangana testing drone delivery of vaccines

India

WTC final: Decoding New Zealand's starting XI against Team India

Sports

'Lagaan' turns 20, team reunites for Netflix India Youtube special

Entertainment

Shahid gets his heroine in Tripti Dimri for Sujoy Ghosh-directorial

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

Wait is over! Wear your 'Bell Bottom' on July 27

Entertainment

Hold on, so Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are married?

Entertainment

Tanya Maniktala, Jisshu Sengupta, Parambrata Chattopadhyay collaborate for 'The Girl'

Entertainment

Kevin Bacon, Peter Dinklage face-off in 'The Toxic Avenger' remake

Entertainment

Meet the famous contestants of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 11

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Sara Ali admits dating Sushant Rajput during NCB probe: Reports

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone leaves NCB office after six hours of questioning

Entertainment

Deepika and Sara, summoned in drugs probe, return to Mumbai

Entertainment

Rhea names Sara Ali, Rakul Preet in drugs case: Reports

Entertainment
Trending Topics