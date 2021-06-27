Home / News / Entertainment News / Sushmita Sen reveals 'Aarya 2' details, boyfriend tackles marriage-proposal question
Entertainment

Sushmita Sen reveals 'Aarya 2' details, boyfriend tackles marriage-proposal question

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 27, 2021, 12:05 am
Sushmita Sen reveals 'Aarya 2' details, boyfriend tackles marriage-proposal question
Sushmita Sen held a live session on Instagram to interact with her fans

Sushmita Sen held a live session on Instagram on Friday with her daughters, Renee and Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. While talking to her fans, she revealed details about her most anticipated series Aarya 2. The actress won hearts with the award-winning series Aarya and now, she is set to be back with the sequel that she said is on its last schedule.

In this article
Quote

'For all good things, one has to wait'

Aarya season 2 is in its final stage and will soon be ready for release. "The last schedule is left for Aarya, and it is not very long," Sen said during the live session. "The amount of love and appreciation you have given Aarya, when we come back you have to love season 2. For all good things, one has to wait," she added.

Reaction

Boyfriend Shawl responded to a fan's marriage proposal to Sen

During the live session, Alisah read one fan's comment, "Will you marry me?" and Shawl responded a firm "No!" even before Sen could answer. This left her in splits. Alisah, who was quite persistent to know her mom's answer, said, "It's not for you it's for mama," to which Shawl replied, "But I've answered on her behalf only no?" as the actress continued laughing.

Instagram Post

Watch Sen's Instagram video here

Buzz

Recently, Shawl was trolled for holding Sen's handbag

Recently, Sen and Shawl were spotted in Mumbai where he was seen carrying her handbag. Reacting to this, netizens trolled Shawl, asking him to "be a man." While one wrote, "Why he is always carrying her handbags?" another user commented, "Y the hell does he carry her bag? once in a blue moon is good but EVERYTIME?????? for gods sake be a man (sic)!"

Appreciation

Sen-starrer 'Aarya' won Filmfare and Critics Choice Awards

Coming back to Aarya, which won several awards, Sen garnered appreciation from critics and viewers alike for her performance. The former Miss Universe bagged the Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Filmfare OTT Awards and Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards. The crime drama, released on Disney+Hotstar, also starred Chandrachur Singh, Gargi Sawant, and Virti Vaghani, among others, in key roles.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Kumkum Bhagya'-fame Zeeshan Khan stopped for wearing bathrobe at airport

Latest News

England beat Sri Lanka in third T20I: Records broken

Sports

Maruti Suzuki dealerships commence bookings for 2021 Celerio; launch tipped

Auto

Tamannaah Bhatia to host 'MasterChef India Telugu'; shares BTS photo

Entertainment

POCO F3 GT bags BIS certification, India launch imminent

Technology

'Kumkum Bhagya'-fame Zeeshan Khan stopped for wearing bathrobe at airport

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

'Ray' review: Surreal, eccentric, brilliant, and everything in between

Entertainment

Will BTS enlist for mandatory military service next year?

Entertainment

'Candyman' trailer: Nia DaCosta's horror flick set to give nightmares

Entertainment

'Shang-Chi' trailer: Marvel's first Asian superhero on a thrilling adventure

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Chandrachur Singh talks about comeback in 'Aarya', being single dad

Entertainment

Sushmita Sen was always phenomenal, even when she was 18

Entertainment

Your wish is our command: Sushmita begins 'Aarya 2' shoot

Entertainment

From one Sush to another: Sushmita remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Entertainment
Trending Topics