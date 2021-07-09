Home / News / Entertainment News / Singer, lyricist Swanand Kirkire made Vice-President of Delhi Hindi Academy
Entertainment

Sneha Das
Famous Bollywood playback singer and lyricist Swanand Kirkire has been appointed as the Vice-President of Delhi Hindi Academy. "The Academy will benefit from Kirkire's unique experiences with Hindi language and culture," said Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Arts, Culture, and Languages, Manish Sisodia. Sisodia on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the reconstituted Governing Body of the Academy, said officials. Here's more.

Arts and culture

Important to introduce arts and culture with renewed vigor: Sisodia

"COVID-19 presented challenges and tensions in the lives of many. In such a time, it becomes important to introduce arts and culture with renewed vigor and give citizens a platform to enjoy Hindi art, culture, and artistic expression," Sisodia said. "COVID-19 has enabled us to think about the Hindi Academy in new, more novel ways," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Academy directed to use novel approaches to organize events

Sisodia also directed members of the Academy to begin thinking about using novel approaches to organize art and culture events. To note, the Academy works to spread language and culture through Hindi Pakhwada, national poetry conferences, seminars, and other cultural programs. "Discussions around how to steer the Hindi language forward in times of a pandemic were also held," said the Delhi government's official statement.

Here's what Sisodia tweeted about Kirkire's appointment

Kirkire is the recipient of three National Film Awards

Kirkire, a three-time National Film Award recipient, has written numerous popular songs like Bawra Mann, Bande Mein Tha Dum from Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Piyu Bole from Parineeta, and Behti Hawaa Sa Tha Woh from 3 Idiots. The National School of Drama alumnus also explored acting with films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003), Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007), and Khaali Peeli (2020), among others.

