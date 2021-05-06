Home / News / Entertainment News / Swara Bhasker demands a new PM for India, gets backlash
Entertainment

Swara Bhasker demands a new PM for India, gets backlash

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on May 06, 2021, 08:20 pm
Swara Bhasker demands a new PM for India, gets backlash

The crumbling medical infrastructure and lack of resources prompted many citizens to criticize the government and express their displeasure.

Amid this crisis, the hashtag #ResignModi was recently trending on Twitter.

Actress Swara Bhasker also jumped in, and demanded that the Indian Prime Minister be changed.

She was replying to a tweet talking of the same.

Brutal trolling ensued, with many engaging in derogatory name-calling.

In this article
Twitter Post

Failed Prime Ministers ought to resign, says Bhasker

Details

Bhasker's demand to release political prisoners was also ridiculed

Before this, Bhasker had shared a petition demanding the release of political prisoners connected to movements like Bhima Koregaon and CAA-NRC protests and others like Stan Swamy, Akhil Gogoi, Umar Khalid, etc.

She addressed it to the CJI, and cited the COVID-19 spread in jails as a reason.

The petition was incessantly trolled by a section of the Internet that supports the ruling government.

Political spat

She also debated with a BJP leader over election results

Bhasker also locked horns with a BJP leader over Bengal election results.

After TMC defeated BJP in the state, there was a lot of debate online.

In one such instance, Rakesh Sinha made remarks about how religion affected the party's chances of winning.

To that, Bhasker replied the state has over 70% Hindu population, and they are the ones who chose TMC over BJP.

Criticism

Bhasker is targeted regularly by trolls for her opinions

Bhasker is pretty vocal about her political opinions, and does not shy away from posting them on social media.

She is constantly targeted by right-wing trolls who disagree with her views.

In fact, she has even changed her Twitter bio that reads, "Introduced the vibrator to the Indian silver screen & gave employment for years to come to countless trolls & other vermin."

Family and career

She has acted in hit movies like 'Tanu Weds Manu'

Bhasker worked in theater before making her mark in Bollywood.

She has acted in films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, Veere Di Wedding and others.

Bhasker completed her Master's degree at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

Her father, Uday Bhasker, is a famous columnist, who writes for many renowned national and international portals, while her mother is a professor at JNU.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Arijit Singh's mother hospitalized; Swastika Mukherjee, Srijit Mukherji request aid
Latest News
MK Stalin's CM oath-taking ceremony tomorrow; 34 cabinet ministers announced
Politics
Centre moves SC over Karnataka HC's order on oxygen supply
India
Some YouTube users witnessing auto-translated versions of English video titles
Science
England counties offer to host remaining IPL matches in September
Sports
Union Minister's convoy allegedly attacked in West Bengal
Politics
Latest Entertainment News
Tamannaah Bhatia's 'November Story' trailer looks intriguing; release date announced
Entertainment
Rakul Preet Singh to play condom tester in RSVP-backed project
Entertainment
Happy Birthday George Clooney: Looking back at his incredible journey
Entertainment
90% doctors treating COVID-19 fraud, says Sunil Pal; gets booked
Entertainment
Senior actor Dalip Tahil's son arrested for purchasing drugs
Entertainment
Trending Topics