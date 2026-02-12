'Swayambhu': Nikhil Siddhartha's historical drama teaser is truly epic

How to watch the teaser

The teaser skips heavy dialogue to let stunning 3D visuals and intense action do the talking.

Thanks to KK Senthil Kumar's immersive cinematography and Ravi Basrur's powerful score, the vibe feels truly epic.

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and produced under Pixel Studios, Swayambhu is coming out in two parts—the first hitting theaters across India on April 10, 2026.