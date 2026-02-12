'Swayambhu': Nikhil Siddhartha's historical drama teaser is truly epic
The Swayambhu teaser just landed, giving us a first look at this historical drama set in 985 AD.
The story centers on the Sengol, a sacred scepter that stands for justice during wartime, with Nikhil Siddhartha playing its determined protector.
Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh also take on major roles.
How to watch the teaser
The teaser skips heavy dialogue to let stunning 3D visuals and intense action do the talking.
Thanks to KK Senthil Kumar's immersive cinematography and Ravi Basrur's powerful score, the vibe feels truly epic.
Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and produced under Pixel Studios, Swayambhu is coming out in two parts—the first hitting theaters across India on April 10, 2026.