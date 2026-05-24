'Swayambhu' worldwide release set summer 2026 starring Siddhartha, Krishnamachari directs
Heads up, history fans!
Swayambhu, a period drama starring Nikhil Siddhartha and directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, is set for a global release in summer 2026. The film's teaser and first single Ra Ra Dheevara have already sparked excitement.
Set in India's golden era, Swayambhu centers on legacy and honor, with the Sengol playing a big role.
'Swayambhu' music Basrur cinematography Senthil Kumar
Behind-the-scenes photos show intense action sequences and a dedicated team making sure every detail shines.
The makers call it "crafted with detailing and care," aiming for top-notch quality.
With music by Ravi Basrur (KGF), cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar (Baahubali), editing by Tammiraju (Baahubali), and 170 days of filming under Pixel Studios, Swayambhu promises to be an epic tribute to India's history when it lands worldwide this summer.