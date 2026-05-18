Swift wears Taylor Opal set, sparking Kelce gift speculation

Fox estate sold set on 1stDibs

The opal pieces were designed in 1999 and originally belonged to Elizabeth Taylor before being auctioned off in 2011.

They resurfaced last year when Fox Estate Jewelry sold them via 1stDibs, right around Christmas, according to dealer Adam Fox.

The connection to Swift's song "Elizabeth Taylor" was also noted, which she said was tied to Elizabeth Taylor's legacy and a moment with Kelce.