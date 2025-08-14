Sydney Sweeney returns to Instagram after American Eagle backlash
Sydney Sweeney just made her return to Instagram weeks after she was embroiled in the controversial American Eagle campaign.
The campaign, which used the line "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," faced backlash for racial insensitivity and drew comparisons to Brooke Shields's famous 1980s denim ads.
Even with the controversy, Sweeney hasn't slowed down—she's still actively promoting her new film Americana, which hits theaters August 15, 2025.
Sweeney's red carpet return
On August 13, Sweeney posted behind-the-scenes photos from Americana, where she plays Penny Jo Poplin in a story about a stolen Native American relic.
While she keeps spotlighting her film work, American Eagle has clarified that their campaign was meant to celebrate personal style and wasn't intended to offend anyone.
Sweeney also made a red carpet appearance at an Americana screening in LA earlier this month—her first since the ad controversy.