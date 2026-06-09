Sydney Towle, 26, says doctors found lung tumors, stays positive
Entertainment
Sydney Towle, 26, just shared on TikTok and Instagram that doctors found new tumors in her lungs during recent tests.
She was first diagnosed with a rare bile duct cancer at 23, but even with this setback, she's keeping a positive outlook and telling followers, "It's gunna be totally fine."
Towle is in til trial
Sydney is part of a clinical trial for TIL therapy, where her own immune cells are boosted in the lab and returned to her after chemotherapy.
Despite the new tumors, she'll start a three- to four-week hospital stay in July.
Just last month, she walked the runway at Miami Swim Week wearing swimwear for post-cancer bodies, showing she's not letting cancer stop her from living life on her terms.