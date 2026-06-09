Sydney Towle, 26, says doctors found lung tumors, stays positive

Towle is in til trial

Sydney is part of a clinical trial for TIL therapy, where her own immune cells are boosted in the lab and returned to her after chemotherapy.

Despite the new tumors, she'll start a three- to four-week hospital stay in July.

Just last month, she walked the runway at Miami Swim Week wearing swimwear for post-cancer bodies, showing she's not letting cancer stop her from living life on her terms.