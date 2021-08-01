Taapsee birthday special: Times when she opined her views fearlessly

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 12:23 pm

Looking at the times birthday girl Taapsee Pannu was candidly voiced her not-so-sweet opinions

Taapsee Pannu is one of the leading actors in the industry today. Apart from playing strong, independent women onscreen, the Thappad star is also a strong, opinionated celebrity who doesn't shy away from commenting on burning current issues, unlike most of her peers. On her 34th birthday today, let's take a look at some of the times she was fearless to voice her opinions.

Comments

When she spoke against objectifying shots in movies

Pannu had the guts to call out a senior director who launched her into the south film industry to spark necessary dialogue against the normalization of objectifying shots of women in movies. Although her tone was light, her comments, "Maybe because I wasn't prepared... they threw a coconut at me! I don't know what's sensuous about a coconut hitting my midriff," hit home!

Tweet

When she criticized victim-blaming stance by NCW member

In January 2021, a National Commission for Women member said the rape and murder of the 50-year-old Budaun woman could've been avoided if she hadn't stepped out at night alone. This controversial stance was criticized online, also by Pannu, who tweeted: "If people with her kind of thinking didn't exist in this country toh aisi ghatna nahi hoti (then this incident wouldn't have happened)."

Epic response

She was called 'female Ayushmann Khurrana,' her response was epic!

Pannu was awarded the Best Actress (Critics) trophy at the 2020 Filmfare Awards along with her Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar. However, the celebration came with backhanded compliments like calling Pannu the "female Ayushmann Khurrana" of Bollywood. "What about calling me Bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu (what about calling me the first Taapsee Pannu of Bollywood)," had been the Pink star's smack reply!

Political issues

Views on issues varying from farmers' protest to anti-CAA protests

Often actors distance themselves from political issues. Pannu, despite being a part of the "mainstream Bollywood," has been an exception. She didn't mince her words while calling out the #IndiaAgainstPropaganda hashtag trended by the Ministry of External Affairs, following Rihanna's famous tweet on the farmers' protest. Coming to protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, she called visuals from Jamia Millia Islamia University "not pleasant."

Quote

This is what she had to say on #IndiaAgainstPropaganda campaign

"If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief, then it's you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become propaganda teachers for others," Pannu had tweeted on the #IndiaAgainstPropaganda campaign.