Taapsee launches production house, announces thriller 'Blurr' as first venture

Pranjal Khandhdiya and Taapsee Pannu have together started 'Outsiders Films'

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday announced her maiden production feature film Blurr, to be made under her banner Outsiders Films. Billed as an "edge-of-the-seat thriller", Blurr will be directed by Ajay Bahl, known for films like BA Pass and Section 375. Pannu, who made the film announcement on Twitter, said she has backed the project along with Zee Studios and Echelon Productions.

Twitter Post

Here is how she made the announcement

Outsiders Films

Taapsee has partnered with Pranjal Khandhdiya to start Outsiders Films

Earlier today, Actor Taapsee Pannu had announced the launch of Outsiders Films. After being in the industry for over a decade, Taapsee has teamed up with Pranjal Khandhdiya to start the venture. The 33-year-old actor said the decision to foray into film production was organic. Bahl has co-written the story of Blurr with Pawan Sony. Param Gill and Kabir Lal are credited as co-producers.

Production

This way, I can concentrate on acting: Taapsee

"I am sure that direction is not my cup of tea. Production was something I thought I could pull off. Being an actor, I couldn't divert my attention and focus on something else when I am on set," Taapsee said. "So I started the production house now when I have a partner who could handle the groundwork, while I concentrate on acting," she added.

Producer

'Will continue to act and support films I believe in'

The actor said she is excited about expanding her horizons as a producer. "I didn't think twice when Pranjal asked me if I would like to partner with him, I said, I would love to. And there onwards I have really never been stressed about the practicality of things," Taapsee said, adding that she will continue to act and support films she believes in.

Further details

Outsiders Films an apt name for the production house: Taapsee

"One thing Pranjal and I have maintained is that I will only produce the kind of films that people know me for as an actor. That continuity and consistency will be there," Taapsee said. The Delhi-born actor said Outsiders Films is an apt name for her production house. "Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds, that's why the name," she said.

Career

Taapsee started her career with Telugu romantic musical 'Jhummandi Naadam'

Taapsee is known for her critically-praised performances in Hindi films such as Pink, Mulk, Manmarziyaan, and Thappad. She made her acting debut with director K Raghavendra Rao's 2010 Telugu romantic musical Jhummandi Naadam. Taapsee has numerous projects coming up, including Hindi titles Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Dobaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, and a Telugu movie Mishan Impossible. She was most recently seen in Haseen Dillruba.