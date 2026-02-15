Taapsee Pannu: Offbeat, women-led films 'on verge of extinction'

Taapsee Pannu is worried about the future of women-led and offbeat movies. She told PTI these films are "on the verge of becoming an extinct species" because audiences aren't showing up for them. Her new film, Assi—directed by Anubhav Sinha—hits theaters February 20.

Waiting for OTT release is 'suicidal' for such films: Pannu Pannu criticized how mainstream cinema sticks to safe formulas and how even OTT platforms now chase big, mass-appeal hits.

She feels waiting for a digital release is "suicidal" for meaningful stories, urging viewers to catch such films in theaters.

She compared these underdog movies to "dal chawal" trying to survive in a world obsessed with flashy "Mughlai" cinema.

Meanwhile, here's more about 'Assi' Assi reunites Pannu with director Sinha after Mulk and Thappad. It's a courtroom drama tackling sexual violence, where she plays a lawyer defending a survivor.

The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Revathi, and others.