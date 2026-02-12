Taapsee Pannu urges you to watch 'Assi' in theaters Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Taapsee Pannu is calling on everyone to support her latest movie, Assi, which hits theaters February 20.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, she said, "This time, let's not hide behind the excuse that Hindi cinema doesn't make rooted real stories, Let's not hide behind the curtains of ignorance... Let's change the times because sadly it is no more about just making your film n sitting back..."