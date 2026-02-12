Taapsee Pannu urges you to watch 'Assi' in theaters
Taapsee Pannu is calling on everyone to support her latest movie, Assi, which hits theaters February 20.
Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, she said, "This time, let's not hide behind the excuse that Hindi cinema doesn't make rooted real stories, Let's not hide behind the curtains of ignorance... Let's change the times because sadly it is no more about just making your film n sitting back..."
More about 'Assi'
Assi dives into a rape case that exposes corruption and patriarchy in society.
Taapsee plays Raavi, a bold lawyer fighting for justice, while Kani Kusruti takes on the role of Parima, the survivor at the center of it all.
The cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah and Supriya Pathak.
Special premieres planned ahead of release
To get conversations started, special premieres are scheduled in cities like Patna, Ahmedabad, Indore, Lucknow, Delhi, and Kolkata for the week before the film's Feb 20 release.
The team hopes Assi sparks real talk about everyday issues we often ignore.
The trailer landed this week if you want a sneak peek before release day!