Home / News / Entertainment News / After 'Haseen Dillruba,' Taapsee's 'Rashmi Rocket' to hit OTT too?
Entertainment

After 'Haseen Dillruba,' Taapsee's 'Rashmi Rocket' to hit OTT too?

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 04:54 pm
After 'Haseen Dillruba,' Taapsee's 'Rashmi Rocket' to hit OTT too?
Talks on for Taapsee Pannu's 'Rashmi Rocket' to get a direct-to-digital release

With theaters remaining shut, many makers are taking the OTT route to release their films. The latest one to walk this path seems to be Taapsee Pannu-starrer Rashmi Rocket. Though nothing is confirmed, reports have suggested that the makers are engaged in advanced talks with multiple big streaming platforms, and an announcement can be expected soon. The sports-drama has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

In this article
Source

'Final call will be taken in a few days'

A source close to the development informed, "The makers have decided to release the film on an OTT platform, and are in talks with multiple streaming giants for the same. A final call will be taken in a few days." Tracing back, the actress had unveiled the film's first motion poster in August 2019 and this January, she informed that the shoot has wrapped-up.

Details

The film will chronicle the story of an athlete

Not much is known about the venture, but it is said to depict the journey of an athlete. Pannu had talked multiple times on social media about how she underwent rigorous training for this movie. The sports drama has been directed by Akarsh Khurana, and written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. Priyanshu Painyuli and Aparshakti Khurana co-star in this film.

Upcoming

Pannu's 'Haseen Dillruba' is also headed the OTT way

For now, the Thappad actress is busy, as she has many releases in the pipeline. Her rom-com Haseen Dillruba, co-starring Vikrant Massey, will premiere on Netflix on July 2, as was announced today. She's also working on Looop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu, a biopic on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Further, the 33-year-old has Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa in waiting.

Information

Many other big-budget films have also turned to digital releases

Given the times, many other big budget films have also turned to OTT platforms. Salman Khan led the way by releasing Radhe on ZEE5 in a pay-per-view model. Farhan Akhtar's Toofan will also hit Amazon Prime soon, while Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka will hit Netflix in June. Vidya Balan's Sherni, whose trailer dropped yesterday, will premiere on Amazon Prime on June 18.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Hina-Shaheer's 'Baarish Ban Jaana' review: Mushy video, '90s style music

Latest News

World Bicycle Day: Movies where bicycles played a pivotal role

Entertainment

Directors pour their hearts out ahead of 'The Family Man-2'

Entertainment

Nokia C20 Plus to be launched on June 11

Science

Jodie Turner-Smith in talks for Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise'

Entertainment

Taylor Swift signs another multi-starrer, to give Christian Bale company

Entertainment

Latest Entertainment News

Hina-Shaheer's 'Baarish Ban Jaana' review: Mushy video, '90s style music

Entertainment

Taapsee's 'Haseen Dillruba' to stream on Netflix from July 2

Entertainment

'The Staircase': Sophie Turner joins HBO Max's new true-crime series

Entertainment

SSR case: NCB summons actor's bodyguard, second-time in a row

Entertainment

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya welcome first child

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited 'Cold Case' to hit Amazon Prime directly?

Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' takes OTT route, won't release in cinemas

Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu, Pratik Gandhi to come together for investigative comedy

Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu shares first look picture of 'Looop Lapeta'

Entertainment
Trending Topics