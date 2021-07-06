Taapsee Pannu set to headline Telugu film 'Mishan Impossible'

Taapsee to star in Telugu film 'Mishan Impossible' to be directed by Swaroop RSJ

Actor Taapsee Pannu is set to make her comeback in the Telugu film industry with her latest Mishan Impossible to be directed by Swaroop RSJ. Taapsee, who started her acting career in 2010 with the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam, returns to the industry two years after her bilingual thriller Game Over. The upcoming film will be produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy.

Film

Makers have released a still from the project

The 33-year-old actor joined the film's team in Hyderabad on Tuesday with the makers releasing a working still from the project, featuring Taapsee in a hand-cast and looking at a laptop. "In the last seven years, I've always been on a lookout to be part of the stories I want to see myself as an audience," Taapsee said in a statement.

Audience

'Mishan Impossible' has an impressive storyline: Taapsee

Taapsee further said Mishan Impossible is one such movie that she will spend her time and money on. She said the film has an "impressive storyline" and a "good team" behind it. "I want to reaffirm the trust the audience has in me for choosing quality films and I'm doing exactly that by becoming a part of a movie like this," Taapsee added.

Projects

Taapsee currently stars in Netflix thriller movie 'Haseen Dillruba'

Taapsee currently stars in the romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba that started streaming on Netflix last week. The movie, written by Kanika Dhillon and directed by Vinil Mathew, also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Taapsee will be next seen in Rashmi Rocket. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Looop Lapeta and Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj's biopic Shabaash Mithu.