It's unbelievable and overwhelming: Tabu completes three decades in cinema

Tabu is known for films like 'Virasat,' 'Astitva,' 'Chandni Bar,' 'Maqbool,' among others

It has been three decades for Tabu in the film industry and the actor, considered one of India's finest, says it is a moment of pride and gratitude for her. Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, better known by her stage name Tabu, started her career in showbiz as a child artist in the 1985 film Hum Naujawan, in which she played Dev Anand's on-screen daughter.

Debut

Her first film as leading lady was a Telugu-language flick

In an Instagram post shared late Monday night, the 49-year-old actor said it is slightly unbelievable that she has been around for such a long time in the industry. Her first film as a leading lady was the Telugu-language romantic-action film Coolie No. 1 opposite Venkatesh Daggubati, which completed 30 years on July 12. Three years later, Tabu made her Hindi debut in Vijaypath.

Instagram Post

Tabu shared a video to commemorate the occasion

Films

She has done both commercial and parallel cinema

A still from 'Haider'

Throughout her career, Tabu has successfully struck a balance between independent and mainstream cinema with films Maachis, Saajan Chale Sasural, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Hera Pheri, Virasat, Astitva, Chandni Bar, Maqbool, Cheeni Kum, Haider, Drishyam, Golmaal Again, Andhadhun, among others. The Hyderabad-born actor continued performing in south language films including Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam such as Ninne Pelladata, Kandukondain Kandukondain, and Pandurangadu.

Acknowledgement

The actor thanked everyone involved in her first film

Tabu said she is grateful to the makers and her co-star of Coolie No. 1 for giving her a break as a heroine. "To thank Rama Naidu sir, Suresh Naidu, Venkatesh Naidu for giving me my first release," she wrote. The two-time National Award-winning actor called director K Raghavendra Rao her guru (mentor) and thanked him for his important life lessons.

Awards

Tabu is a recipient of the Padma Shri award

Tabu in 'A Suitable Boy'

The actor, who has been awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor of the country, has also acted in English-language movies like Mira Nair-directed The Namesake and Ang Lee's Life of Pi. Tabu, who was last seen in Mira Nair's limited series A Suitable Boy, will next feature in Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.