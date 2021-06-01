Home / News / Entertainment News / Tale of two Jaideeps in Dibakar Banerjee's filmography
Entertainment

Tale of two Jaideeps in Dibakar Banerjee's filmography

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 05:24 pm
Tale of two Jaideeps in Dibakar Banerjee's filmography
Dibakar Banerjee has directed 'Khosla ka Ghosla' and 'Lust Stories'

The filmography of director Dibakar Banerjee is incomplete without the mention of writer Jaideep Sahni and actor Jaideep Ahlawat. Had it not been for Sahni, there would be no Khosla Ka Ghosla, says Banerjee, who made his directorial debut with the 2006 comedy-drama about a middle-class Delhiite and his family's attempt to reclaim their land which has been seized by a builder.

In this article
Jaideep Sahni

Sahni was the reason Banerjee directed 'Khosla ka Ghosla'

Apart from 'Khosla ka Ghosla', Jaideep Sahni is famous for writing 'Chak De! India'

Calling Sahni an inciting incident in his career, Banerjee said, "Sahni was the first person the producers were in touch with when they wanted to make Khosla Ka Ghosla." "Sahni suggested my name to the producer. They asked him to come on board as a creative producer and write the script, and for me to direct. Sahni was helming the project creatively," Banerjee said.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Banerjee hopes Jaideep Ahlawat gets his due soon

Jaideep Ahlawat in 'Paatal Lok'

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who has risen to be one of the most sought-after performers in the last year, courtesy of the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok, has worked with Banerjee on two projects, Lust Stories, the Netflix anthology film, and the recently released Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Banerjee hopes that Ahlawat gets his due in time and is not recognized late.

Further details

Ahlawat should be given quality roles: Banerjee

A still from Dibakar Banerjee's 'Lust Stories'

In Lust Stories, Ahlawat featured in Banerjee's segment, starring Manisha Koirala and Sanjay Kapoor as a couple. In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actor plays Tyagi, the mentor-turned-enemy to Arjun Kapoor's character Pinky. "We should treasure actors like Ahlawat and give them the roles so that they can dominate the world stage," said Banerjee as he talked about Ahlawat's performance and talent.

Future plans

Banerjee is looking forward to working with Sahni again

"We must ensure that actors like Ahalwat and Sukant Goel are given their due. We must not let these deserving actors wait like Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui had to," Banerjee added. Banerjee said he has been looking to collaborate with Sahni, known for films like Chak De! India and Bunty Aur Babli, once again. The director's next project is a Netflix Original feature.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Karan Mehra arrested after wife alleges domestic violence; granted bail

Latest News

2021 French Open: Serena Williams advances after beating Mihaela Buzarnescu

Sports

Dr. Fauci's leaked 2020 emails reveal knowledge of lab-leak theory

Science

Conway hits century to keep NZ on top against England

Sports

French Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas overcomes Martinez in straight sets

Sports

Mehul Choksi case: What are the legal issues before India?

India

Latest Entertainment News

Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited 'Cold Case' to hit Amazon Prime directly?

Entertainment

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' star Matthew Perry breaks off engagement with Molly Hurwitz

Entertainment

Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff, on a joyride, pulled over by cops

Entertainment

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai is British Vogue's July cover star

Entertainment

'Butter' puts BTS on top of Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment
Trending Topics