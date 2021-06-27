Tamannaah Bhatia to host 'MasterChef India Telugu'; shares BTS photo

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to debut as a host with 'MasterChef India Telugu'

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is set to make her debut as a TV host with MasterChef India Telugu. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, the Baahubali star teased fans who are eagerly waiting for the culinary show to air. It featured Bhatia in a glittery gown standing with her back to the camera. A clock with the MasterChef logo can be seen in the background.

Take a look at Bhatia's post on 'MasterChef India Telugu'

The show will air on Gemini TV

MasterChef India Telugu also shared the photo and wrote, "Your favorite cooking show, now in a new avatar. Coming Soon! Produced by Innovative Film Academy & Endemol Shine India. Format by Endemol Shine India. Shot at Innovative Film City. Coming soon on Gemini TV." With this picture, Bhatia's surely giving major fashion goals. If the beginning has this much bling, we wonder what's next.

'I've always been extremely passionate about cooking'

According to IANS, Bhatia is excited to host the show and treat herself "to all the exotic culinary delights on set." "It's going to be extremely exciting and gratifying," she said. She's passionate about cooking, but her hectic schedule doesn't allow her to "fully commit myself to the love for culinary creativity." However, Bhatia enjoys cooking for her loved ones once in a while.

She's the only female host among the south 'MasterChef' shows

Among all the south Indian MasterChef shows, Prithviraj Sukumaran will host the Malayalam version, Vijay Sethupathi the Tamil edition, and Kichcha Sudeep will be hosting the Kannada show, while Bhatia (for Telugu) is the only female among all the southern versions to be roped in as a host. MasterChef India Telugu would air on weekends with 15 contestants and three chef judges, TOI reported.

Kajal Aggarwal, Rana Daggubati were considered before Bhatia

Fans are eagerly waiting for Bhatia to appear as the host of the culinary show, however, she was reportedly not the first choice. Kajal Aggarwal, Rana Daggubati, and Venkatesh Daggubati were considered before Bhatia bagged the deal, Pinkvilla reported. Meanwhile, she is busy with her upcoming movies, including Maestro, a Telugu remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun in which Bhatia will play Tabu's role.