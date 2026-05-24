Tamil heist drama 'Kara' hits Netflix May 28 earning 53.65cr
Entertainment
Dhanush's latest Tamil heist drama, Kara, is coming to Netflix on May 28, less than a month after its theatrical release.
Set in the 1990s, the film follows a thief hoping for a fresh start after losing his family home to the bank.
Since hitting cinemas on April 30, Kara has made ₹53.65 crore worldwide.
Early 'Kara' Netflix release sparks debate
The fast jump from big screen to streaming has people talking about whether shorter theater runs are good or bad for movies.
Some say early OTT releases might hurt cinema attendance, especially since Kara got mixed reviews and modest box office numbers in India.
The debate's all over social media as fans weigh in on what this means for movie nights going forward.