Tannishtha Chatterjee reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis, receives support
Acclaimed actor Tannishtha Chatterjee, known for films like Brick Lane and Parched, has opened up about her stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer diagnosis in a heartfelt Instagram post recently.
She spoke honestly about facing this challenge as a single mom to her 9-year-old daughter, especially after losing her father to cancer.
Actor thanked friends and film community for their support
Chatterjee shared photos with close friends like Divya Dutta and Shabana Azmi, expressing how their unwavering support has helped her stay strong.
She also thanked the film community—including messages from Dia Mirza and Konkona Sen Sharma—for rallying around her.
Wrapping up her post, she celebrated the power of human connection and the fierce support of her friends that's helping her keep going through tough times.