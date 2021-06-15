Tanya Maniktala, Jisshu Sengupta, Parambrata Chattopadhyay collaborate for 'The Girl'

Tanya Maniktala, who is best known for starring in TVF web series Flames and Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, has signed another project. This time, she will be acting opposite senior and seasoned actors from both Bengali and Hindi entertainment industry in a new web series. Titled The Girl, it will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, and will be directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya.

Vinay Pathak, Zarina Wahab, Samir Soni round up the cast

Apart from Maniktala, the web series will also have Jisshu Sengupta, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Vinay Pathak, Zarina Wahab and Samir Soni, in crucial roles. This venture will mark the Hindi directorial debut of Bhattacharya, who is known for his noteworthy Bengali films such as Dracula Sir, Biday Byomkesh and Roga Howar Sohoj Upay. Veteran producer Arindam Mitra has created and written the thriller.

Two of its crew members have worked in 'Black Friday'

Set to start its shooting later this month in Kolkata, The Girl has been touted as a "thriller with a difference." It marks the second collaboration between Mitra and Bhattacharya. Both of them had worked in Black Friday, the controversial 2004 film, which was written and directed by Anurag Kashyap. While Mitra had produced the crime film, Bhattacharya had edited its promotional videos.

Maniktala shot to fame with 'A Suitable Boy'

Maniktala made her acting debut in 2018 with School Days, a The Timeliners project. She went on to act in the BBC Television's adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel that brought her immense recognition. The Delhi native will also be seen in Feels Like Ishq, an anthology series by Netflix that stars Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, and Mumbaikar, which is being led by Vikrant Massey.

Both Sengupta and Chattopadhyay have done notable Bollywood films

Meanwhile, Sengupta, who's a prominent name in the Bengali entertainment industry, gained a foothold in Bollywood with projects like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, Mardaani, Piku and Manikarnika among others. He'll next be seen in Thalaivi. Chattopadhyay, on the other hand, shot to fame with Kahaani, and was also seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. He has many Bengali projects in the pipeline.