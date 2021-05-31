'Tarzan' actor Joe Lara, six others dead in plane crash

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on May 31, 2021, 01:11 pm

Joe Lara, 58, dies in a tragic plane crash

Tarzan: The Epic Adventures actor Joe Lara has passed away in a tragic plane crash. He was 58, and was among the seven others who were killed after their jet crashed into a Tennessee lake. Lara starred as the king of the jungle for nearly 22 episodes between the years 1996 and 2000, and was also a part of TV movie, Tarzan in Manhattan.

What happened

His wife killed as well, all passengers identified, investigation underway

The authorities revealed that crash happened on Saturday, when the JL&GL Productions LP-owned plane was heading from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport to Palm Beach International Airport. Investigators could identify all the passengers, which included Lara's spouse Gwen Shamblin, along with Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah. A probe is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Information

There was half a mile wide debris field in lake

According to John Ingle, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office captain, the debris field was found nearly half a mile wide. During an all-night search operation, authorities discovered wreckage from the aircraft and also human remains. "With dive teams in the water, we are strongly urging civilian boaters to stay away from the public safety boats," Ingle noted. The couple is survived by three children.

Statement

'God is in control,' Lara's daughter releases statement

Lara's daughter Elizabeth Hannah released a statement following their untimely death. "My brother and I are asking for immediate prayers right now. We have just gotten word that Gwen and Joe Lara's plane had to go down for a controlled, quick landing," she wrote. "GOD IS IN CONTROL, and we will not stop moving forward with WHAT GOD WANTS with this church," she added.

Details

Gwen authored a book on Christian practises, founded a church

Lara was a licensed pilot and a certified diver. He had over 28 acting credits in his career, and was a part of movies like Steel Frontier, Sunset Heat, American Cyborg: Steel Warrior, and Baywatch. His wife Gwen was the author of the bestseller The Weigh Down Diet, a diet based on Christian practises. She also founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in late 1990s.