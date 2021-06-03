Taylor Swift signs another multi-starrer, to give Christian Bale company

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 03, 2021, 05:51 pm

Taylor Swift joins Christian Bale in David O. Russell's new movie.

Not just music, Taylor Swift is all set to reign Hollywood as well. The Grammy Award-winning artist has been roped in to star alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in David O. Russell's upcoming movie. When it comes to films, Swift generally goes for multi-starrers. Her debut Valentine's Day had top stars like Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Bradley Cooper and Taylor Lautner.

Details

There are rumors the movie might be called 'Canterbury Glass'

Plot details are scarce for the Russell-directorial for now. However, if reports are to be believed, it might be called Canterbury Glass, and it could be a period drama about a doctor and lawyer's partnership. The movie has already completed production in LA, and yet, there is no release date confirmed. Russell has earlier helmed critically-acclaimed films like American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook.

Information

The director brings aboard some of the best actors

The upcoming movie boasts of a stellar cast. Apart from Swift and Bale, it includes stars like John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola.

Reaction

Fans urging Swift to back out over Russell's abusive behavior?

Ever since this news broke, fans are urging Swift to drop out of the movie. This is because Russell has a history of alleged abusive behavior on set. It was Hollywood icon George Clooney, who brought this to light, after working with him in Three Kings. "It was truly, without exception, the worst experience of my life," he had told Playboy in 2020.

Trivia

Not the first time Swift is part of ensemble cast

This is not the first time Swift is part of an ensemble cast. In fact, this will be her third time after Valentine's Day and Cats. In Cats, she was accompanied by James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, and Rebel Wilson. With this new venture, she probably would look to shrug off her Cats' disastrous aftertaste.

Awards

This year, Swift has raked up multiple awards

2021 has been an incredible year for the crooner. She received the Global Icon Award at the 2021 Brit Awards, and also won the Top Female Artist at BBMAs 2021. She also got the Album of the Year trophy for Folklore at Grammys 2021, taking her entire Grammy total to 11 awards till now. Her net worth is estimated to be around $400 million.