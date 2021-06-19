Home / News / Entertainment News / Taylor Swift to re-record album 'Red' next, release in November
Next in line for Taylor Swift's re-record series is 2012's 'Red'

Taylor Swift has now picked her 2012 hit album Red for her series of re-records. Putting an end to speculations, she took to social media on Friday to announce that she will be re-recording her fourth studio album, and Red (Taylor's Version) will be releasing on November 19. It will feature 30 songs, including one unspecified ten-minute track that fans are excited about.

Announcement

Swift talked about heartbreak while making the announcement

Making the announcement on social media, Swift wrote, "The world is a different place for the heartbroken. It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly." "The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice," she added.

'Next album I'll be releasing is my version of Red'

The 31-year-old singer, known for her love songs, further wrote, "Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I'll be releasing is my version of Red." "This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red," she added.

'Red' had Swift's first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single

The 2012 album Red, featuring Swift's first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together and hits like I Knew You Were Trouble, is a fan-favorite. "Swifties" are eagerly hoping for a longer version of All Too Well . Including specials, Red had about 16 tracks, which means there can now be 11 unheard tracks in its re-recorded version.

'Fearless' was the first re-recorded album from Swift

Swift released her first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor's Version), in April 2021. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 with a huge opening. It featured six unreleased "From The Vault" songs and new renditions of hits like You Belong With Me, Love Story, and Fifteen. The original Fearless album had released in 2008. She talked about her intention to do re-records back in August 2019.

Britney Spears on returning to stage: 'I have no idea'

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

