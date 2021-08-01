Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Dosti': First song from Ram Charan-Jr. NTR's 'RRR' celebrates friendship
'Dosti': First song from Ram Charan-Jr. NTR's 'RRR' celebrates friendship

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 02:26 pm
Team 'RRR' released its first track 'Dosti' on Friendship Day

Director SS Rajamouli on Sunday released the first song from his upcoming magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) on the occasion of International Friendship Day. Fitting the occasion, the song has been titled Dosti (friendship). Its music video features lead stars, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, along with the music composer MM Keeravani and singers paying tribute to the power of friendship. Here's more.

'Witness the coming together of 2 powerful opposing forces'

Five singers come together to belt out thunderous beats

As reported earlier, the song has been voiced by five leading singers in five different languages. Singers Hemachandra, Anirudh Ravichander, Amit Trivedi, Vijay Yesudas, and Yazin Nizar have sung the song in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, respectively. The track is a befitting tribute to the bond between pals and comrades, and the fiery (featuring actual fire) set only complements the mood.

Sitarama Raju represents the heat, Bheem is the coolness personified

The song's video clip released by T-Series features the lead stars toward the end. Charan and Jr. NTR walk in with smiles on their faces and join the singers. In line with their characters in the period film, Charan represents Alluri Sitarama Raju's fierce intensity and Jr. NTR personifies Komaram Bheem's steely coolness in the video. Their handshake at the last second is goosebump-inducing.

Now we know what Ravichander was shooting with Keeravani

Earlier, when the Why This Kolaveri Di composer revealed he had attended a music session with Keeravani for RRR, fans were busy speculating the reason. Ravichander has given us some solid music in recent times, and his collaboration with the 60-year-old composer is definitely exciting. While most dots were connected when Dosti's poster was released, now we surely know what their session was all about.

The movie will be released in theaters in October

Stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, who play crucial characters in RRR, also shared the video of the song on social media. The multi-lingual film is currently scheduled to hit the theaters on October 13. After completing its theatrical run, the movie will release on ZEE5 and Netflix platforms. Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has, on the other hand, acquired the music rights for the film.

