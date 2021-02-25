'Pagglait' teaser out: Sanya Malhotra gives tragedy a comical twist

The official teaser shows a middle-class family, residing in a small Indian town, mourning the loss of their young son.
Sandhya, now a widow, is shown struggling as she can't express grief over her husband's sudden death. While her brother-in-law gets tonsured, Sandhya remains calm and composed, reflecting no sorrow.
The movie will release on March 26.
Details
Sandhya recalled how her cat's death affected her
The teaser explained that Sandhya's husband died just five months after the wedding.
When asked why she isn't crying, Sandhya tells her friend about her dead cat. The protagonist said she remained inconsolable for days but isn't feeling the same right now.
The quirky comedy is directed by Umesh Bist. It also stars Shrutii Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles.
Quote
The character is different from what I have played: Malhotra
Incidentally, the teaser of the movie released on Malhotra's birthday today.
"So thrilled to announce this film which is very close to my heart on my special day. I essay the role of Sandhya, a character very different from what I have previously portrayed on-screen, (sic)" she said in a statement.