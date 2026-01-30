Teddi Mellencamp clears up dad John Mellencamp's "suffering" comment

Teddi was diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022. Since then, she's had 17 surgeries and found out last year that the cancer had spread to her brain and lungs. She's still considered stage four and is on immunotherapy after major surgery and radiation.

How is she coping?

The treatment has left Teddi exhausted and slowed her down physically. Her ex-husband Edwin Arroyave mentioned how tough it's been mentally for her to deal with these changes.

She's also in therapy to work through the trauma of surgery, divorce, being away from her kids, and worries about the cancer coming back.