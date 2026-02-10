Television bassist Fred Smith dies at 77

Smith's career and collaborations

Born in New York City in 1948, Smith was a key part of Television's sound on classic albums like Marquee Moon.

Before joining Television, he played with early versions of Blondie and even drummed briefly with future Ramones members.

Beyond the band, he collaborated with artists like Tom Verlaine and Richard Lloyd, and later started a winery with his wife Paula Cereghino.

Rip and Smith had big plans to play Tom's music live this year before his passing.