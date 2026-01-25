'Tell Me Lies' S03: Grace Van Patten gets real about Lucy's struggles
Entertainment
Grace Van Patten, who plays Lucy in Hulu's Tell Me Lies, says her character's new sex scenes in season three reveal "There's something really dark about it," showing just how low Lucy is mentally.
What's going on with Lucy this season?
Season three, which dropped on January 13, 2026, digs deeper into Lucy's messy headspace.
Instead of facing her problems, she's caught up in secretive behavior and a toxic relationship with Alex (Costa D'Angelo), who is pursuing a master's degree at Baird and selling drugs on the side.
Was filming tough?
Van Patten admits these scenes were "really difficult" to shoot. Still, she and co-star D'Angelo leaned on their trust and chemistry to get through it.
This season puts Lucy right back into old patterns of trauma bonding.