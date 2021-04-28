Allu Arjun tests positive for coronavirus, says, "I'm doing fine"

Apr 28, 2021

It seems that COVID-19 is in no mood to spare anyone.

Its latest prey is Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who took to his social media accounts to confirm his positive diagnosis.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star, however, assured his fans that he is doing fine and urged all who came in contact with him to get themselves tested immediately.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

'Request all my fans, well-wishers to not worry about me'

The 38-year-old multiple award winner took to Instagram and Twitter to share this information.

"I've isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request all my fans and well-wishers to not worry about me as I am doing fine," he wrote.

As soon as the news broke, his numerous fans wished him good health and started hashtags to show support.

The actor confirms he has tested positive for COVID-19

Rakul Preet Singh, Rahul Dev wished him luck and health

Apart from his thousands of fans lending him support, Allu Arjun's Sarrainodu co-star Rakul Preet Singh also wished him a quick recovery.

"Sending you speedy recovery wishes, get well soon," the 30-year-old actress tweeted.

Bollywood actor Rahul Dev, who gave tough time to the heroes in Yevadu, said, "Wishing you a fast & speedy recovery dear Bunny...much love and strength to you."

Get well soon, says actress Rakul Preet Singh

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna to star in 'Pushpa'

The Stylish Star's upcoming movie is titled Pushpa, which is set for release on August 13.

It focuses on the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh.

It will also be the first time that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will share screen space in a movie.

The movie is being directed by Sukumar, with sound from Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty.

Thank you Allu Arjun for Seeti Maar, said Salman Khan

Allu Arjun was recently in the news after Salman Khan praised the Telugu star.

This happened after his song Seeti Maar from Radhe was unveiled.

"Thank you Allu Arjun for Seeti Maar, absolutely loved the way you have performed in the song," Khan had tweeted.

To note, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde had featured in the Telugu version of Seeti Maar in DJ (2017).