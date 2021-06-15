'Tenu Yaad Karaan' review: Jasmin Bhasin leads sweet old-school love-song

Popular television actress Jasmin Bhasin greeted her fans with a new Punjabi song Tenu Yaad Karaan today. Bhasin features in the music video, along with Gurnazar Chattha, who has also penned the lyrics and composed the music. Asees Kaur has voiced the female part in the song, video of which has been directed by Gurinder Bawa under White Hill Music label. Here's our review.

Visual

The music video takes you back to simpler times

The world of Tenu Yaad Karaan is from a time forgotten, where young love birds do not meet on social media and trust issues are not their biggest worry. Both Bhasin and Gurnazar beautifully portray their uncontaminated love, as they go on dates, sneak up to meet during weddings, and steal hidden glances. The music video takes you back to those old simpler times.

Audio

The song is melodious and duration is short

A familiar melodic tune opens the song and Kaur's honey-sweet voice soon joins the music to give a pleasant vibe. The lyrics talk of a love-sick pair who have forgotten to eat and drink, because they are so engrossed in remembering their beloved. With a duration of 176 minutes, the song is judiciously short, and does not feel stretched.

Love story

Bhasin's acting is good, her boyfriend Aly Goni agrees too

What is worth it, Bhasin has bowled us with her acting skills, and her boyfriend actor Aly Goni agrees. "Beautiful song. Jasmin, you look so pretty, especially in patiala suit," wrote the actor on Twitter. He also praised the singers while sharing the track. Notably, Bhasin-Goni's real-life story is also worth documenting. The two entered Bigg Boss-14 as best friends and left as lovers.

Do you know?

'BB14' co-contestant Rahul Vaidya had earlier dedicated song to 'Jasly'

Earlier, Rahul Vaidya had dedicated a song, titled Aly, to Goni and Bhasin, fondly called Jasly by their friends, in May. They had met on the reality show and became quick friends, and Vaidya gave an apt nod to that friendship in that track.

Verdict

Tries to be sweet, fails to incur any emotional pinnacle

Coming back to the song, it does not reach any pinnacle, so its impact is also stagnant. The same pace is maintained throughout the song and the video is also devoid of any complications. But in its attempt to be all sweet, Tenu Yaad Karaan ceases to excite fully. Without any conflict, we do not wholeheartedly root for the lead pair. Verdict: 3/5 bytes.