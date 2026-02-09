'Terrible, worst ever': Trump slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Donald Trump wasn't a fan of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show, calling it "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" and "a 'slap in the face' to our Country."

He also complained, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying."

This clashed with Bad Bunny's own pre-show vibe: "People only have to worry about dancing. They don't even have to learn Spanish."

The set included hits like Titi Me Pregunto and surprise guests Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, wrapping up with US flags and the message, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."