'Thamma' preview: Ayushmann-Rashmika's horror-comedy gets upbeat response
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's new horror-comedy, Thamma, just gave fans in Delhi a sneak peek of its first 20 minutes—and the response was upbeat.
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, Thamma is set in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), following two star-crossed lovers fighting for love in a world where nature, bloodlines, and destiny conspire to tear them apart.
The movie hits theaters on October 21, 2025.
Where to watch 'Thamma?' [Details inside]
Thamma is heading straight to theaters for its exclusive release on October 21. There's no word yet on when or where it'll stream online.
If you're into the MHCU (think Stree and Bhediya), this one's for you.
Preview featured comedians, surprise appearances from 'MHCU' favorites
The Delhi preview was a lively affair, with comedians Biswa Kalyan Rath and Divay Agarwal joining in, plus some surprise appearances from MHCU favorites like Bhediya and Stree.
Producer Dinesh Vijan called the screening "the beginning of a fan ritual" to connect with the audience.
Fans especially loved Nawazuddin Siddiqui's scenes—early signs are looking good!