'Thamma' preview: Ayushmann-Rashmika's horror-comedy gets upbeat response Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's new horror-comedy, Thamma, just gave fans in Delhi a sneak peek of its first 20 minutes—and the response was upbeat.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, Thamma is set in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), following two star-crossed lovers fighting for love in a world where nature, bloodlines, and destiny conspire to tear them apart.

The movie hits theaters on October 21, 2025.