'The 50': Digvijay Rathee, Lakshay, Archit join star-studded reality show
Entertainment
Get ready for The 50—India's take on the hit French series Les Cinquante—where 50 celebs from TV, film, and digital worlds will battle it out in a luxe Mumbai setting.
Bigg Boss 18's Digvijay Rathee and creators Lakshay and Archit are among the first contestants revealed.
Why should you care?
The lineup is packed with familiar faces like Karan Patel, Faisal Sheikh, Divya Agarwal, Monalisa (with Vikrant Singh Rajpoot), and more.
Hosted by Farah Khan and streaming from February 1, 2026 on JioHotstar and airing on Colors TV, this show stands out for its unpredictable format: no fixed rules—just pure strategy, alliances, and audience votes deciding who takes home the win.