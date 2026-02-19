'The 50' grand finale filming today; watch on March 22
The grand finale of The 50, Banijay Asia's hit reality gaming show, is being filmed today.
Shiv Thakare, Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), Rajat Dalal, and Kaka Vikrant are all competing for the ₹50 lakh prize.
You can catch the big episode on Colors TV and JioHotstar on March 22.
Prince Narula's selfless act for Shiv made this special
In a surprising and touching move during the semi-finale, Prince Narula gave up his own ticket to the finale so Shiv could have a shot, saying, "He's my brother and I want him to go to the finale."
It's made this last round even more meaningful for fans.
'The 50' has been a massive hit
Since dropping on February 1, The 50 has been a major OTT favorite—pulling in over six million views in its first week alone.
Even with a small dip after that, it stayed at the top of streaming charts and has clearly struck a chord with viewers looking for something fresh and competitive.