'The 50' grand finale filming today; watch on March 22

In a surprising and touching move during the semi-finale, Prince Narula gave up his own ticket to the finale so Shiv could have a shot, saying, "He's my brother and I want him to go to the finale." It's made this last round even more meaningful for fans.

'The 50' has been a massive hit

Since dropping on February 1, The 50 has been a major OTT favorite—pulling in over six million views in its first week alone.

Even with a small dip after that, it stayed at the top of streaming charts and has clearly struck a chord with viewers looking for something fresh and competitive.